Curry finished with 23 points (8-8 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 scrimmage win over the Lakers.

Curry started for the Mavericks and simply couldn't miss, nailing all eight of his field-goal attempts. Also a perfect 6-of-6 from the perimeter, Curry certainly made a claim to be retained as the starting shooting guard come the resumption. He typically adds very little outside of scoring and three's but is fantastic from the line and could absolutely have value if you are signing up for a resumption fantasy league.