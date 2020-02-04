Mavericks' Seth Curry: Chance to return Wednesday
Curry (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Curry sat out Monday's win over the Pacers with left knee tightness, but he may be able to retake the court Wednesday. Jalen Brunson and Ryan Broekhoff could be in line for increased workloads with J.J. Barea (ankle) also questionable.
