Mavericks' Seth Curry: Cleared for opener
Curry (knee) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards.
It seemed like a knee bruise could cause Curry to miss the opener, but he's shaken it off and will be ready to go. In 54 preseason minutes, he totaled 14 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals.
