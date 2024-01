Curry (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Curry is cleared to suit up following a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged just 11.4 minutes per game and could see his playing time drop even further with Dante Exum (foot) returning to action, though Kyrie Irving (thumb) remains a game-time decision.