Mavericks' Seth Curry: Coming off bench in return
Curry won't start in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
Curry has primarily served as the Mavericks' starting shooting guard this season, but he'll be eased back into the rotation in a bench role behind Tim Hardaway Jr. following a two-game absence due to the ailment. Expect Curry's playing time to remain slightly below the 21.5 minutes per game he's averaging for the season while he comes off the bench.
