Curry will play a reserve role in Monday's Game 1 matchup with the Clippers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Mavericks have opted to go with more size in their starting lineup, which has moved Curry to a reserve role. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 23.7 minutes off the bench during the regular season.