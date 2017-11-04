Mavericks' Seth Curry: Confirmed out Saturday

Curry (lower leg) won't play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

As expected, Curry will have to wait to make his 2017-18 debut until his stress reaction has healed more. In the meantime, Yogi Ferrell, Wesley Matthews and J.J. Barea will probably continue picking up the slack.

