Mavericks' Seth Curry: Confirmed out Saturday
Curry (lower leg) won't play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As expected, Curry will have to wait to make his 2017-18 debut until his stress reaction has healed more. In the meantime, Yogi Ferrell, Wesley Matthews and J.J. Barea will probably continue picking up the slack.
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Likely out Saturday•
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Goes through practice Tuesday•
Mavericks' Seth Curry: No return timetable established•
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expects to be evaluated in a week•
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains out Monday•
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Resumes shooting Tuesday•
