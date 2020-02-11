Mavericks' Seth Curry: Continues scoring binge

Curry managed 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Jazz.

Curry's stepped up since Luke Doncic (ankle) went down, reaching double figures in each of the five games he's appeared in without Doncic. In that span, he's averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 threes and 2.8 assists while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 55.9 percent from behind the arc. As long as Doncic remains out, Curry should continue to be a viable option in all formats.