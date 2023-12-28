Curry accumulated 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Curry finished as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer in the contest, as Luka Doncic once again tried to carry the team with 39 points. For Curry, this was a much-needed positive effort after he had been held scoreless across a combined 31 minutes over his previous three games. Despite his ability to knock down triples and put up an occasional nice scoring effort, Curry's playing time and production have been far too inconsistent this season to warrant a spot on fantasy rosters outside the deepest of leagues.