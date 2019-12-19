Mavericks' Seth Curry: Dealing with back tightness

Curry is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to lower-back tightness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Curry apparently emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Celtics with some back tightness, though that didn't stop him from tallying 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. His status for Friday's tilt in Philadelphia should clear up closer to tip-off.