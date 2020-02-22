Mavericks' Seth Curry: Deemed questionable Saturday
Curry is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to right knee soreness, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Curry's nursing a sore right knee after playing 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic. If he's unable to go, Jalen Brunson would presumably move into the starting five, while J.J. Barea and Delon Wright could be in line for expanded roles off the bench.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.