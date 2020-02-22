Mavericks' Seth Curry: Deemed questionable Saturday

Curry is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to right knee soreness, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Curry's nursing a sore right knee after playing 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic. If he's unable to go, Jalen Brunson would presumably move into the starting five, while J.J. Barea and Delon Wright could be in line for expanded roles off the bench.