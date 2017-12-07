Mavericks' Seth Curry: Does individual work Thursday
Curry (leg) went through an individual workout following Thursday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
It's already been reported that Curry will remain out through at least Dec. 11, though his ability to go through an individual workout is still encouraging that he's finally nearing the end of his recovery. If his current timetable holds true, Curry will miss the next two games and will then have the possibility to play in a Nov. 12 matchup against the Spurs. However, that will likely depend on how his leg responds to the increase in activity. For now, it's simply a situation to monitor.
