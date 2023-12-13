Curry won't return to Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness. He finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes.

The Mavericks are already thin in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving (heel) and Josh Green (elbow) out, so the loss of Curry for the rest of the night further tests the team's depth. Jaden Hardy started the second half in Curry's place, and he could see additional minutes along with Tim Hardaway if Curry ends up missing more time.