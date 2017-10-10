Mavericks' Seth Curry: Done for preseason

Curry (lower leg) won't play in either of the Mavericks' final two preseason games and remains without a timetable for returning, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Curry is still recovering from a stress reaction in his left tibia, an injury he suffered over the weekend in an exhibition against the Magic. The injury will more than likely take Curry out of the running for a starting role at shooting guard when the Mavericks' season opens Oct. 18 against the Hawks, leaving Yogi Ferrell in pole position to claim a role with the top unit. At this stage in the recovery process, Curry is limited to running underwater on a treadmill and lifting weights with his upper body, so until he progresses to on-court activity, the Mavericks likely won't be able to pinpoint a target date for his return.