Mavericks' Seth Curry: Done for preseason
Curry (lower leg) won't play in either of the Mavericks' final two preseason games and remains without a timetable for returning, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Curry is still recovering from a stress reaction in his left tibia, an injury he suffered over the weekend in an exhibition against the Magic. The injury will more than likely take Curry out of the running for a starting role at shooting guard when the Mavericks' season opens Oct. 18 against the Hawks, leaving Yogi Ferrell in pole position to claim a role with the top unit. At this stage in the recovery process, Curry is limited to running underwater on a treadmill and lifting weights with his upper body, so until he progresses to on-court activity, the Mavericks likely won't be able to pinpoint a target date for his return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out indefinitely with stress reaction of left tibia•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ice cold from three Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores eight in limited minutes Monday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expected to start at shooting guard•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will have to battle for starter's role•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Moves down depth chart•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...