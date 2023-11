Curry chipped in three points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Curry played double-digit minutes for just the third time this season. He didn't connect on any of his shot attempts from the field but made a splash defensively with three steals. Barring injuries, Curry doesn't need to be on fantasy radars in standard leagues.