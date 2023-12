Curry is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Curry will enter the starting five at shooting guard with Kyrie Irving (heel) sitting out. The Duke product saw plenty of run in his last spot start Dec. 2 against the Thunder, logging 36 minutes and putting up 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in the 126-120 loss.