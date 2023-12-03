Curry will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
The Mavericks are going to be shorthanded Saturday, as Kyrie Irving (foot), Josh Green (elbow), Dante Exum (personal) and Maxi Kleber (toe) are all sitting out. Curry will bring some floor spacing to the first unit, but he has struggled a bit in that area this season with a 30.4 percent clip.
