Mavericks' Seth Curry: Drills six triples in return

Curry totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over the Pelicans.

Curry returned to action after missing the previous game due to a back injury. He was certainly not eased into things, playing 37 minutes in the victory. Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) played only nine minutes before exiting, affording Curry additional run. Curry has been putting up 12-team value and if Finney-Smith is forced to miss time, Curry could be considered a must-roster guy.