Curry finished Wednesday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards with 15 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

Curry has had relatively minimal production for the Mavericks early this season while receiving inconsistent playing time, but he saw a season-high 20 minutes of playing time Wednesday and was perfect from the floor to score in double figures for the first time this year. He's now averaging 3.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game to begin the 2023-24 campaign.