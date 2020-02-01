Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Drops 16 from bench

Curry totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to Houston.

Despite his return to the bench, Curry was the Mavericks' second-leading scorer on the evening. He'll hope to be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Atlanta.

