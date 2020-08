Curry finished with 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 130-122 Game 3 loss to the Clippers.

Curry barely missed a shot, and with Luka Doncic (ankle) suffering what looked to be a nasty injury, he could be in line for a larger role if the Mavs' biggest star is forced to miss action. Of course, he won't be asked to pick up all the slack on his own.