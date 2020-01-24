Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Enters starting lineup

Curry is starting Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Curry will step into the lineup for Dwight Powell, who was lost for the season Wednesday after suffering a rupture of his right Achilles tendon. His last start dates back to Nov. 18, scoring seven points while dishing out four assists across 27 minutes.

