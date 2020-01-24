Mavericks' Seth Curry: Enters starting lineup
Curry is starting Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Curry will step into the lineup for Dwight Powell, who was lost for the season Wednesday after suffering a rupture of his right Achilles tendon. His last start dates back to Nov. 18, scoring seven points while dishing out four assists across 27 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 16 points despite struggles•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Adds 21 points from bench•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Plays 21 minutes in victory•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Perfect from perimeter•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Fails to hit a shot Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Probable Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...