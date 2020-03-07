Mavericks' Seth Curry: Exits with ankle injuury
Curry will not return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left ankle injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Curry 15 points (3/5 FG, 1/2 FT) and a rebound across 15 minutes before leaving the game. It is unclear how serious his ankle injury is, but he will not return Friday. Consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Pacers.
