Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expected to play

Curry (back) is on track to play Friday night against the 76ers, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Curry was initially listed as questionable due to lower-back tightness, but the Mavs expect him to be ready to roll Friday night. He's coming off a pair of impressive performances against the Bucks and the Celtics, averaging 23 points and 4.5 rebounds over that brief stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories