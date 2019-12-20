Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expected to play
Curry (back) is on track to play Friday night against the 76ers, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Curry was initially listed as questionable due to lower-back tightness, but the Mavs expect him to be ready to roll Friday night. He's coming off a pair of impressive performances against the Bucks and the Celtics, averaging 23 points and 4.5 rebounds over that brief stretch.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Another 20-point effort•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 26 to go with full line•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 28 points Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 19, drains five treys•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 11 points as substitute•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...