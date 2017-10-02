Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expected to start at shooting guard

Curry is expected to start at shooting guard to open the season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

While Curry was expected to have to battle for a starter's role, it appears coach Rick Carlisle thinks Curry makes the most sense to open the season as the team's shooting guard. "We need a consistent scorer and a guy who can guard that position," Carlisle said on Monday. It appears Curry has the desired skill set there, which fits the Mavericks move to a floor-opening lineup that features shooters Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki in the frontcourt. Curry averaged 29.0 minutes across 70 games last season, but he should be able to push for a 30-plus-minute role.