Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expects to be evaluated in a week
Curry (leg) is making progress in his recovery from a stress reaction in his left tibia and is expected to be evaluated in roughly a week, per coach Rick Carlisle, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Curry has returned to on-court work in recent days, and Carlisle said the guard is "getting closer" to returning to action, but the Mavs will continue to handle the situation with caution given the complications that stress reactions can cause. Once Curry -- who figures to miss at least four more games -- returns, he'll battle Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea, Devin Harris and Wes Matthews for minutes at the two, while potentially spending time at point guard behind rookie Dennis Smith, as well.
