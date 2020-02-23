Mavericks' Seth Curry: Extends torrid scoring run

Curry registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss at the Hawks.

Curry started for the second straight game, but he extended his stellar run of play during February. Despite starting just two games this month, the sharpshooting guard has averaged 17.4 points in 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and a stellar 54.5 percent from three-point range.