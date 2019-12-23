Mavericks' Seth Curry: Fails to hit a shot Sunday

Curry finished with one point (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to Toronto.

Curry worked through a back injury to play 18 minutes Sunday. Perhaps he should have sat this one out as he missed all seven shot attempts, ending with one point. A number of players have seen increased roles with Luka Doncic (ankle) off the floor. With Doncic a chance to return later this week, much of that fringe value is going to be lost. Curry had a couple of strong performances over the past week but his minutes are typically reliant on his shooting ability. If he is not making his shots, his value disappears and for this reason, he is simply a streaming option in standard leagues.