Mavericks' Seth Curry: Getting start Tuesday

Curry will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Curry will replace Jalen Brunson, who has started the previous two games at shooting guard. He has averaged 9.7 points across 20.7 minutes through three games, and could potentially be in line for a slightly bigger workload as a starter.

