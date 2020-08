Curry notched 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss against the Suns.

Curry finished as the Mavericks' third-best scorer and his contributions helped the offset Tim Hardaway's terrible night -- the Michigan product finished with two points on 1-for-12 from the field. Curry has been productive when given a starting nod of late, registering at least 15 points in six of his last eight starts dating back to Feb. 22.