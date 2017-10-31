Mavericks' Seth Curry: Goes through practice Tuesday

Curry (lower leg) went through practice Tuesday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

It's unclear whether or not Curry was a full participant, or just taking part in selective drills, so this doesn't shed much light on when exactly he'll be able to return to game action. It was reported over the weekend that the Mavericks haven't given him a timetable for a return, though he's still likely to miss at least a few more games at least. Continue to monitor his status moving forward, but once it's confirmed he's a full participant in practice, that will be a good indicator that Curry is on the brink of making his debut.