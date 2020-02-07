Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Good to go Friday

Curry (knee) is available Friday against the Wizards, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Left knee soreness has prevented Curry from playing in the Mavericks' past two games, but he's ready to take the court Friday. Since January, he's averaging 15.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in road games.

