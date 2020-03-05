Mavericks' Seth Curry: Good to go Wednesday

Curry (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Curry was considered questionable after missing Monday's win over the Bulls with back pain, but he's ready to play Wednesday. The 29-year-old is averaging 22.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 57.9-percent shooting from three over the previous five games.