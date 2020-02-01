Mavericks' Seth Curry: Heads to bench
Curry will come off the bench Friday against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Curry had started the last four contests heading into Friday's clash, averaging 12 points and 3.3 rebounds over that brief stretch, but he's in for a new role Friday. Ryan Broekhoff will run with the first unit with Curry sent to the bench.
