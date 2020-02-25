Mavericks' Seth Curry: Hits five triples in victory
Curry posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 139-123 victory over the Timberwolves.
Curry is having an excellent month, averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.8 minutes. He's also hitting 54.7 percent of his 6.6 three-point attempts per game. Monday's effort marked Curry's seventh performance this season with at least five made threes.
