Mavericks' Seth Curry: Hits four threes
Curry scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), along with two assists, a rebound and a steal in 26 minutes Thursday night, as Dallas beat the Trail Blazers 133-125.
The Mavericks elected to play small, and it was Curry who moved into the lineup for Dwight Powell (ruptured achilles). Curry is a boomable scorer and could grow into a fantasy asset down the stretch should an increased role solidify itself. He is averaging 15.5 points per game over his past four.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Enters starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 16 points despite struggles•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Adds 21 points from bench•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Plays 21 minutes in victory•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Perfect from perimeter•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Fails to hit a shot Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...