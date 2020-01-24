Mavericks' Seth Curry: Hits four threes

Curry scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), along with two assists, a rebound and a steal in 26 minutes Thursday night, as Dallas beat the Trail Blazers 133-125.

The Mavericks elected to play small, and it was Curry who moved into the lineup for Dwight Powell (ruptured achilles). Curry is a boomable scorer and could grow into a fantasy asset down the stretch should an increased role solidify itself. He is averaging 15.5 points per game over his past four.