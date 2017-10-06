Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ice cold from three Thursday

Curry collected nine points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 20 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 loss to the Magic.

Curry hasn't played particularly well this preseason, going a combined 8-of-26 from the field and 2-of-11 from long range. That said, it's hard to chalk it up to anything besides preseason rust at this point, as the team is through just three contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball