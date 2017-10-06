Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ice cold from three Thursday
Curry collected nine points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 20 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 loss to the Magic.
Curry hasn't played particularly well this preseason, going a combined 8-of-26 from the field and 2-of-11 from long range. That said, it's hard to chalk it up to anything besides preseason rust at this point, as the team is through just three contests.
