Mavericks' Seth Curry: Inactive Monday
Curry (back) won't play in Monday's contest against Chicago, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
After back-to-back monster scoring outings, Curry will unfortunately miss Monday's matchup due to a sore back. With Jalen Brunson (shoulder) on the sidelines as well, J.J. Barea and Justin Jackson could likely see increased run in Chicago. Curry will presumably be day-to-day moving forward, while his next opportunity to return to the court looms Wednesday against the Pelicans.
