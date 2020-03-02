Mavericks' Seth Curry: Inactive Monday

Curry (back) won't play in Monday's contest against Chicago, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

After back-to-back monster scoring outings, Curry will unfortunately miss Monday's matchup due to a sore back. With Jalen Brunson (shoulder) on the sidelines as well, J.J. Barea and Justin Jackson could likely see increased run in Chicago. Curry will presumably be day-to-day moving forward, while his next opportunity to return to the court looms Wednesday against the Pelicans.