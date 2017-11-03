Mavericks' Seth Curry: Likely out Saturday
Curry (lower leg) isn't expected to play during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Curry continues to deal with a stress reaction in his left leg, which has kept him sidelined for the entire season thus far. He remains relatively on a day-to-day basis, but there hasn't been much shedding light on the situation lately.
