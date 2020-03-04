Mavericks' Seth Curry: Listed as questionable
Curry (back) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Curry was unable to play through back pain in Monday's victory over the Bulls, and he is now in danger of missing a second straight game. More clarity on his status should come following Wednesday's shootaround. J.J. Barea (ankle) and Justin Jackson would presumably again be in line for some extra run if he is unable to go.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Inactive Monday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Questionable Monday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Another impressive scoring effort•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Sets career high with 37 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Hits five triples in victory•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Extends torrid scoring run•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...