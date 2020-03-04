Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Listed as questionable

Curry (back) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Curry was unable to play through back pain in Monday's victory over the Bulls, and he is now in danger of missing a second straight game. More clarity on his status should come following Wednesday's shootaround. J.J. Barea (ankle) and Justin Jackson would presumably again be in line for some extra run if he is unable to go.

