Mavericks' Seth Curry: Minimal production in start

Curry managed just four points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 119-110 loss to the Lakers.

Curry remained in the starting lineup Friday but was unable to have any sort of fantasy impact. He missed a couple of open looks late which could have made things interesting. His exact role on the rotation is still somewhat unclear but whether he starts or comes off the bench, Curry is unlikely to have standard league value.

