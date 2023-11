Curry logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 victory over the Bulls.

Curry averaged over 20 minutes per game during two stints with the Mavericks early in his career, but he hasn't had the same role early upon his return to the team this year. While he's now played double-digit minutes in back-to-back matchups, he's averaging just 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game to begin the 2023-24 campaign.