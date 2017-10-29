Mavericks' Seth Curry: No return timetable established

Curry (lower leg) remains without a timetable for a return, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Curry has begun live activity and has been taking part in on-court work, though it appears the Mavericks aren't yet ready to upgrade him from week-to-week to day-to-day. Though Curry is traveling with the team on its two-game road trip, his season debut doesn't appear to be on the horizon. He's expected to undergo a follow-up MRI in the upcoming days, which should give the team a better idea of how well he's progressing from the stress reaction in his left tibia, which he first sustained Oct. 7.

