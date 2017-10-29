Mavericks' Seth Curry: No return timetable established
Curry (lower leg) remains without a timetable for a return, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Curry has begun live activity and has been taking part in on-court work, though it appears the Mavericks aren't yet ready to upgrade him from week-to-week to day-to-day. Though Curry is traveling with the team on its two-game road trip, his season debut doesn't appear to be on the horizon. He's expected to undergo a follow-up MRI in the upcoming days, which should give the team a better idea of how well he's progressing from the stress reaction in his left tibia, which he first sustained Oct. 7.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expects to be evaluated in a week•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Resumes shooting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out for another week•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Done for preseason•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out indefinitely with stress reaction of left tibia•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...