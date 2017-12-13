Mavericks' Seth Curry: No timetable for return

Curry (lower leg) acknowledged Tuesday that there isn't a clear timetable for his return to the court, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports. "Not really," Curry said, when asked if he has a date in mind for making his season debut. "I'm just trying to wait it out and see if [the injured leg is] going to heal or not. I've just got to give it some time. It's like a couple week by couple week situation. It's a tricky situation."

Curry has been sidelined for the last two months after suffering a stress reaction in his left leg during the preseason, ending his bid for an opening-night starting role at shooting guard. The Mavericks had been optimistic that Curry's injury wouldn't sideline him for more than a handful of games, but it's apparent the stress reaction was more significant than the team initially believed. Curry indicated that his latest MRI showed that he's made some slight improvement in his recovery, but he didn't rule out the possibility of surgery to address the matter. Curry's ongoing absence will continue to open up extra minutes for Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris.