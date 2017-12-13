Mavericks' Seth Curry: No timetable for return
Curry (lower leg) acknowledged Tuesday that there isn't a clear timetable for his return to the court, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports. "Not really," Curry said, when asked if he has a date in mind for making his season debut. "I'm just trying to wait it out and see if [the injured leg is] going to heal or not. I've just got to give it some time. It's like a couple week by couple week situation. It's a tricky situation."
Curry has been sidelined for the last two months after suffering a stress reaction in his left leg during the preseason, ending his bid for an opening-night starting role at shooting guard. The Mavericks had been optimistic that Curry's injury wouldn't sideline him for more than a handful of games, but it's apparent the stress reaction was more significant than the team initially believed. Curry indicated that his latest MRI showed that he's made some slight improvement in his recovery, but he didn't rule out the possibility of surgery to address the matter. Curry's ongoing absence will continue to open up extra minutes for Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out at least another week•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Does individual work Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't play until at least Dec. 11•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains without a timetable•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will remain sidelined Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...