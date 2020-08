Curry (leg) had two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win against the Bucks.

Curry returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a leg injury but failed to make an impact in this one. Assuming he's healthy enough to give it a go going forward, Curry will likely use the rest of the reseeding games to prepare himself for the playoffs.