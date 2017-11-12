Mavericks' Seth Curry: Officially out Sunday
Curry (leg) will remain out for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Curry continues to work his way back from a stress reaction in his left leg, but a return to game action doesn't appear to be imminent. As it currently stands, it doesn't sound like Curry will be back at any point this week, though his next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against the Spurs.
