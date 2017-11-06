Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out again Tuesday
Curry (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Curry remains without a timeline as he continues to work back from a stress reaction in his left leg, which has kept him on the shelf for the duration of the season, to date. Following Tuesday's contest, the Mavs are off until Friday, so expect an update sometime later in the week.
