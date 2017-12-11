Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out at least another week
Coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Curry (leg) will be out for at least another week, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Carlisle continues to provide updates on Curry's status on a weekly basis, and Monday he extended the guard's timetable yet another week. Curry has only reportedly been able to go through individual workouts, so there is no indication that he is close to making his return to the floor. Expect the head coach to give another update on Curry's progress next Monday unless he is able to return to practicing before then.
