Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves
Curry (leg) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Curry remains without a timetable in his recovery from a stress reaction in his left game and is likely set to sit out both games of the Mavericks upcoming back-to-back set. That said, he'll continue to be monitored on a game-to-game basis and updates should be provided once he's elevated to individual work and ultimately full practices. Look for the Mavericks to once again roll out a starting backcourt of Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell.
More News
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...