Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves

Curry (leg) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Curry remains without a timetable in his recovery from a stress reaction in his left game and is likely set to sit out both games of the Mavericks upcoming back-to-back set. That said, he'll continue to be monitored on a game-to-game basis and updates should be provided once he's elevated to individual work and ultimately full practices. Look for the Mavericks to once again roll out a starting backcourt of Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell.