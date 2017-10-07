Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out indefinitely with stress reaction of left tibia

Curry has been diagnosed with a stress reaction of his left tibia and does not currently have a timetable for a return, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Curry will be re-evaluated weekly, but the fact that there's no official timetable for a return at the moment certainly suggests the issue will spill into the regular season. However much time he misses, Yogi Ferrell, Wesley Matthews and J.J. Barea will probably be the most likely candidates to absorb his minutes. More word on his recovery process will likely emerge in the coming days.